Boynton Beach formally repeals century-old segregation laws that separated neighborhoods

Boynton Beach city commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to repeal three segregation ordinances created a century ago.

The ordinances — which haven’t been enforced for decades — separated residential areas into white districts and African American districts.

"This is the ending of an unfortunate part of our history," Mayor Ty Penserga said. "It was a formal ending that was long overdue."

Two of the ordinances were created in 1924 and established what was then called the “negro district” and the “white district” within the town of Boynton.

The third ordinance, which was a “Sundown” law, passed in 1933, making it illegal for any person over 18 to be in another race’s segregated district after 9 or 10 p.m.

Commissioner Woodrow Hay experienced the discrimination firsthand.

"We were told not to get caught after sundown," he said. "Being a teenager, I didn’t always listen until I saw people chasing me and I was pretty fast, I ran. They never caught me. But I did hear about some of the people that did get caught and they were beaten and kicked."

The repeal is part of the city’s unity project aimed at bringing together diverse communities in the city.

At the meeting, residents called the symbolic move a positive step.

"I’m excited to know that this city is progressing, is moving forward with change for the better," a speaker said at the meeting. "... Our people are still being marginalized. We’re still being unjustly treated but this gives a sense of hope. But we still have a ways to go when our books are being taken out of schools and our children are not being taught about Black history."

Hay hopes the change will be seen as a teaching moment.

"We need to teach and educate our children, ourselves so we don’t repeat these things," he said.

The next step will be a unity march this Saturday followed by a symbolic burning of the ordinances at a nearby park.