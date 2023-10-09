Brightline doubles Orlando-Miami train service to 30 trips daily

Brightline has officially doubled the train service between Miami and Orlando to 30 trips daily starting Monday.

The announcement was made on Oct. 4, less than two weeks after the company's inaugural trip to central Florida.

Brightline is now running 15 trains in each direction from Orlando to Miami, doubling the previous offering of eight trips each way.

The first train of the day leaves Miami at 6:41 a.m., arriving in Orlando at 10:19 a.m., and the last train of the day leaves Miami at 9:41 p.m.

Meanwhile, the first train leaves Orlando at 4:38 a.m., and arrives into Miami at 8:11 a.m. The final train leaves Orlando at 8:54 p.m.

Brightline also has stops in Aventura, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton and West Palm Beach. Additional early-morning and late-night trains will operate between these stations.

Before the extension to Orlando on Sept. 22, service only went to West Palm Beach. The launch of new services came nearly three months after Brightline completed construction of its rail line between Miami and Orlando.

Trips from Miami to Orlando last about three and a half hours at speeds up to 125 mph.

For more information on ticket prices, train schedules or other information on Brightline's services to Orlando, click here.