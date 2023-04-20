Brightline Unveils Finished Orlando Station, With Miami Tickets to Go on Sale in May

Brightline officially unveiled its finished Orlando station Thursday, as the high-speed railway is set to begin ticket sales from the central Florida stop next month.

Tickets between Miami and Orlando will go on sale in May with one-way fares starting at $79 and one-way premium seats starting at $149.

Bundles for families of four will be available for less than $199 one-way.

The company said service between Orlando and South Florida will begin this summer, but didn't give an exact date.

Brightline’s schedule between central and South Florida will include 16 daily round-trips, with hourly northbound and southbound departures.

Brightline Brightline's service map

Nonstop trains will connect Orlando and Miami in just under 3 hours, with regular service trains taking an extra 30 minutes.

The new 37,350 square foot station is located in Orlando International Airport.

Brightline has been running from downtown Miami to downtown West Palm Beach with a stop in between in downtown Fort Lauderdale. Two new stations in Aventura and Boca Raton opened in December.

The high-speed trains can reach speeds faster than 70 mph.