Brother of Man Who Died After Broward Hit-and-Run Makes Plea to Find Driver

The brother of a man who died weeks after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Fort Lauderdale wants justice.

"He didn't deserve that. He didn't deserve that at all," said the victim's brother, William "Billy" Wilson.

He identified the victim as Mark Philpart, who died on July 28 after the June 30 crash at the intersection of Northwest 25th Avenue and Franklin Drive.

"My brother and I were close," he said. "We did everything together."

Surveillance video released by the Broward Sheriff's Officer on Tuesday shows the hit-and-run driver striking the front of Philpart's vehicle. The suspect then backed up and started to drive away.

A man has died weeks after he was hit by a car, and police are hoping to find that driver. NBC 6's Alyssa Hyman reports

Philpart then attempted to speak with the driver, who hit him with his car and then drove away.

Philpart was injured but managed to get back into his car and drive away.

A longtime neighbor, William Dean, said he saw Philpart after the crash.

"He said when he had got ran over, he said he was blessed because ... it could have killed him," Dean said.

Philpart reported the crash later that day and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

"He had five fractured ribs and his left heel was slashed, cut off," Wilson said.

Wilson said his brother developed an infection and blood clots in both legs. Twenty-one days after the hit-and-run, Philpart died from those injuries.

"He suffered, but whoever did it, he knows who he is. He’s going to suffer more than my brother did," Wilson said.

Wilson said he hopes the video helps detectives track down the driver responsible for hitting his brother.

"He would do anything for you. If he can, he would give you his last shirt off his back if he was able to," Wilson said. "That's how lovely he was."

Detectives believe the hit-and-run driver was driving a four-door, 2019-22 model Chevrolet Malibu that is tan or beige in color. The vehicle would be damaged on the driver's side front end or the driver's side quarter panel.

Detectives are offering a $5,000 reward to anyone with information. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).