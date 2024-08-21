Broward among Florida counties that had glitches reporting primary results

The Florida secretary of state’s office reported that some counties had technical difficulties reporting results during Tuesday's primary.

The office said it was receiving accurate information on votes from individual counties but that the counties were having difficulty reporting them on public-facing websites.

Some results were not immediately available on county websites, but the glitch didn’t affect vote totals, elections officials said.

When polls closed at 7 p.m., websites that report polling results crashed, including in Broward.

People who tried viewing election results online got an empty white webpage with a "time-out" error.

The reporting problems and websites were fixed and back up and running within an hour.

Broward Supervisor of Elections Joe Scott said the vendor, VR Systems, has taken responsibility for the problem.

"That particular vendor did not have the capacity to handle the amount of traffic that hit the website right at 7 when everybody was going," said Scott.

Of Florida's 67 counties, 66 use the same vendor. The exception is Miami-Dade, which didn't have any glitches.

“I’m looking at the fact that Miami-Dade was up and running and I see how they have their own independent system that's not connected to the rest of the state and I'm looking at how fast can I have what Miami-Dade has," said Scott.

Scott said the glitch should not take away voters’ full confidence in the counting of ballots.

"There’s no connection whatsoever between our tabulation system and our website," said Scott.

Scott said he's already looking into replacing the system by November.