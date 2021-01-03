Broward County COVID-19 Vaccination Portal Resumes Scheduling Appointments

Broward County's portal for scheduling Covid vaccinations is back online after the site experienced outages last week following a high demand for appointments.

The portal allows residents ages 65 and older to schedule an appointment to receive the vaccine at no cost.

When the website went live last week, all slots were quickly booked out through February, and the portal began experiencing intermittent outages.

"We thank you for your patience during this time," a press release from the Florida Department of Health read.

The department also urged eligible senior citizens to check the website often as they are increasing the number of vaccination sites for seniors in coming weeks.

Drive-thru vaccination sites are also available. Appointments cannot be made by telephone.

“We are sorry that the registration system did not work as we intended. We recognize that our Senior Community is anxious to receive the vaccine,” said Dr. Paula Thaqi, director of the Florida Department of Health in Broward, last week.

“Please know that this is just the beginning of COVID-19 vaccination opportunities. As the local supply of vaccine increases, DOH-Broward along with our partners, are ready to vaccinate individuals ages 65 and older as well as additional priority groups as they are identified.”