Broward Health to Limit Number of Visitors Entering Hospitals Due to Spike in COVID-19 Cases

Broward Health will begin limiting the number of visitors entering its hospitals to protect caregivers and patients from the possible spread of COVID-19, according to state and county public health information.

Beginning Thursday, July 22, the system is implementing a Level Yellow visitation policy until further notice.

Under the revised guidelines, patients will be allowed one designated visitor a day. Pediatric patients will be allowed two parents or guardians.

Broward Health had 122 COVID-positive patients across its four hospitals Wednesday – slightly less than half the number of patients treated during last summer’s surge.

“In the past two weeks our COVID patient volume has doubled, but with the exception of a few cases, they are all individuals who’ve unfortunately chosen to not receive the vaccine,” said Joshua Lenchus, D.O., interim chief medical officer of Broward Health. “The vaccine is 95% effective, is safe and is the best means by which you can be protected from COVID-19. Please, if you haven’t already, get vaccinated!”

With COVID-19 cases on the rise in South Florida and the rest of the state once again, Jackson Health System also upgraded its COVID threat level to “high” at most of its facilities and will be ending visitation hours for many patients.

Jackson Health, the largest health provider in the state, says it has seen a 111% increase in COVID hospitalizations in just two weeks since July 6.

At a news conference Tuesday, Jackson Health CEO Carlos Migoya said they're "no where close" to where they were last summer when the hospital system was being overwhelmed by Covid patients.

Jackson Health System also announced that starting this Wednesday, July 21, it will end visitation hours for many patients.