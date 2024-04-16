Broward Schools Superintendent retires for medical reasons

Dr. Peter Licata, Broward School Superintendent, announced his retirement Monday morning during a Broward Schools board meeting.

Dr. Licata is set to retire at the end of the calendar year for medical reasons.

Licata was name superintendent in 2023.

“I’m excited, I’ve been an expectant father for the last three weeks, waiting to give birth to this job!” Licata said when he was called up to the dais after the vote last year.

Dr. Hepburn is set to take the place of superintendent in the meantime. It's not sure if he will hold the title temporary or indefinitely.

Many voiced their support for Dr. Licata during the meeting, while others expressed their concerns.

"I can't talk about all the great things about Dr, Licata," a woman in the public said. "Dr. Hepburn knows what’s right for kids ... he knows what works ... he knows teacher matters."

"It’s really sad to see another superintendent, after we paid thousands of dollars to the other superintendent … leaving," a man said during the meeting.