Broward Superintendent Vickie Cartwright Fired From School Board

Superintendent Vickie L. Cartwright was voted out of the Broward County School Board Monday night.
The Sun Sentinel reported she was fired with a 5-4 vote after a surprise motion by Daniel Foganholi, one of the several school board members who were appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Four other DeSantis appointees — Ryan Reiter, Kevin Tynan, Manuel Serrano and school board chair Torey Alston — joined him. Alston is the only one of the group who will not be leaving office next week.
"Dr. Vickie Cartwright is a wonderful individual, but leading the nation’s sixth-largest school district requires a hands-on leader and someone that will make real change," Alston said in a statement. "Based on recent systemic issues, the Board decided to go in a different direction."
In mid-October, Alston tore into Cartwright's job performance, saying she had a "lack of vision," "questionable judgment" and "failure of leadership."
Just three weeks ago, the board gave Cartwright 90 days to address any concerns after an hours-long special meeting debating her future with the board.
Her firing comes before five DeSantis-appointed board members leave the job next week to be replaced by elected members.
Cartwright was hired as interim superintendent in July 2021 and was named permanent superintendent in February.