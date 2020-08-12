Broward Teacher Returning to Work Wednesday Ahead of Virtual Return of Students

Broward County school teachers are beginning their new year Wednesday morning - while students wait one more week before starting their year the way their last one ended: with e-learning.

The district voted last month to start the school year off virtually, with the goal from all parties involved to return to classroom instruction at some point. Superintendent Robert Runcie says the COVID-19 trends will ultimately decide when that return will take place and urges the community to help stop the spread and aid in the return.

“Our collective efforts…our generation has not known the sacrifice to create conditions necessary for the safe reopening of schools,” Runcie said, noting health experts recommend kids stay out of school until the positivity rate drops below at least five percent on a consistent two week average.

While Broward’s rates have been trending down in recent weeks, they still hover close to 10 percent.

Runcie said that schools will look at potential plans for reopening their doors every two weeks, rather than the initial plan of waiting until October to assess reopening plans.

The district also announced streamlined school start times this year for elementary, middle and high school students. Also, live interactions with teachers will be delivered largely through Microsoft Teams. Educators also have the option to teach virtually from their classrooms, but the Broward Teachers Union President said limits are needed.

“We’re also trying to convince the district that people can’t come into the school or are still uncertain because bringing more people into the building, you are still bringing a possible exposure to it,” said BTU President Anna Fusco.

Fusco is also concerned that, to the union’s knowledge, there has not been a mock trial of the district’s learning plan with an actual student.

“This expectation of five hours on screen time is just unrealistic for any age group, even adults,” said Fusco.

When it comes to food, the district will still offer grab-and-go meals each day. And all plans are working towards the progression from online to hybrid to in-class instruction. The district says every detail matters when it comes to preventing the spread of COVID-19 for all students including those with special needs.

“Those protocols are in place and the resources are the same for our students with non-disabilities, but at the same time possibly having unique experiences and equipment for those individuals and the staff so that they have what is needed,” said one of the Exceptional Student Education Directors, Saemone Hollingsworth.

In the future, the board will continue talks about preventing the spread of COVID-19, including how to limit visitors at schools and also what protocols will be implemented for positive cases at schools and contact tracing. Busses have been cleaned and sanitized over the summer to be ready on the day they are needed.