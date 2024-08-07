BSO builds bridges with Lauderdale Lakes community on National Night Out

The Broward Sheriff's Office hoped to build bridges with the Lauderdale Lakes community Tuesday by partnering with the city for the National Night Out initiative at Vincent Torres Memorial Park.

"National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie," according to its website. More than 2,000 cities encompassing about 17,000 communities participate across the U.S.

People who live in Lauderdale Lakes, including Roy Gibbons, met the law enforcement officers who patrol their neighborhood.

“The more presence we have of BSO in the community, then people will feel more comfortable and safe and also hopefully they develop a relationship where they will be that person who tells what took place,” Gibbons said.

Gibbons thought it was important to also bring his grandson.

“The opportunity for him to interact with law enforcement, see what they do and it takes away some of the fear that can be instilled by other people,” Gibbons said.

BSO brought out its SWAT BearCat and bomb robot, popular among the children. Fire rescue was also present.

BSO Cpt. Warnell Phillips says national night out gives law enforcement an opportunity to try and build bonds with the community. He adds the event is effective.

“A lot of times it puts a face and humanity on law enforcement where they see we are a part of the community as well,” Phillips said.