Burglars break into Miami jewelry store through triangular hole in roof

Police are investigating after burglars entered a Miami jewelry store through a triangular hole in the roof early Monday morning.

According to Miami Police, officers responded to the burglary at Ashley Jewelry II located at 4561 Northwest 7th Street around 3:30 a.m.

Police said it appeared that burglars entered the building through the roof of a dentist office, and then made a hole in wall to gain access to jewelry store.

He climbed through the wall and tinkered with the safe inside the jewelry store, then realized he realized he wasn’t going to get anything and left, police said.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Police said he went back through the hole in the wall and up into the ceiling then out the roof.

Detectives were at the scene into Monday afternoon and are still investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.