Caught on Camera: Driver Fires at Another During Road Rage Incident on I-95

Wild video shows a driver pulling out his weapon and getting into a gunfight with another driver in the middle of Interstate 95 in Miami-Dade County.

The shooting happened at around 7 a.m on June 21, 2021, near Northwest 151st Street. Radio host Andy Slater first obtained the dashcam footage from inside one of the vehicles involved.

The video shows the moments Eric Popper pulled out his gun and shot at the other driver several times in the middle of the busy highway.

Both drivers opened fire on each other, and both cars were struck but neither driver was injured, Florida Highway Patrol officials said at the time.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

