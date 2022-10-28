Charge Upgraded Against ‘Monster' in Fort Lauderdale Shooting Caught on Video: Police

He’s known as “Monster” on the street, but now he’s behind bars charged with attempted first-degree murder for a shooting near the Broward County Transit Central Bus Terminal in downtown Fort Lauderdale.

Melvin Wring III, 33, had the charge upgraded Friday following the shooting outside the One Stop convenience store across from the bus terminal about 1:30 p.m. Sept. 10.

According to the arrest report, Wring was waiting for the victim outside the store and when they started to argue, Wring pulled a handgun from his pocket and shot the man twice in the face and neck.

Wring and girlfriend Frances Howell, 33, got into a waiting silver Toyota Corolla and sped away, the report stated.

The shooting victim – whose name was redacted from the police report – was taken to Broward Health Medical Center in critical condition.

Surveillance videos from the convenience store and the bus terminal recorded everything and there were witnesses too, police said.

BSO

Wring was well known to the police and was easily identified in the videos.

He had been arrested several times previously and was shot in the buttocks by a police officer for resisting arrest in June 2019.

Wring and Howell have been the subjects of an ongoing drug investigation since February, the report stated.

Howell was arrested Monday on a drug charge. She was released from the Broward County Jail Tuesday on bonds totaling $15,000. Wring remains in jail without bond.