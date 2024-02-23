Miami-Dade County

Child airlifted to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Opa-locka

By Niko Clemmons

A child was airlifted to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Opa-locka Friday night.

The incident happened in the area of Northwest 27th Avenue and Sesame Street.

Police haven't confirmed any details about what happened but a woman who spoke with NBC6 by phone said her son was on his bicycle when he was struck.

The woman said she believes her son was struck by a Miami-Dade Transit bus, though that information hasn't been confirmed.

Footage from the scene showed a crack in the windshield of a transit bus. Nearby, in the middle of the road, were a bicycle and shoes that the mother said belong to her son.

The mother said she was at the hospital with her son.

Police had the area closed off while they conducted their investigation.

No other information was immediately known.

