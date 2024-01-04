Coconut Creek high school appealing fine over transgender athlete controversy

A Broward County high school is appealing a fine it received after state officials said a transgender student-athlete was allowed to play on a girl's volleyball team in violation of Florida law.

Monarch High School in Coconut Creek was fined $16,500 last month by the Florida High School Athletic Association. It was also placed on administrative probation for a full calendar year.

The fine represents $500 for each of the 33 volleyball contests the transgender athlete participated in for Monarch in the 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 seasons.

The school is not disputing the finding that it violated state law, but is asking for the fine to be reduced.

The issue came to light when Broward Public School Superintendent Dr. Peter Licata said he'd received a complaint just days before Thanksgiving that a transgender girl, who'd been born a boy, was competing on a girl's volleyball team.

An investigation was launched and the school's principal and other staffers were reassigned.

On the state’s high school athletic association’s pre-participation physical evaluation form, the question of a student's “sex assigned at birth” appears at the very top, then two additional times on the form.

The student's family sued the district and the state a few years ago, questioning the constitutionality of the law. A federal judge ruled against the student earlier in November.