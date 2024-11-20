Cold front to bring coolest air to South Florida since February. Here's what to expect

A highly publicized cold front will be making its way through South Florida by Wednesday evening.

A few scattered showers are expected Wednesday afternoon before the cold front clears the area.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

You’ll feel the front by Thursday morning as temperatures for most of the region will be in the mid-upper-60s. Believe it or not, this is where we should be temperature-wise.

This much anticipated cold front will hit this evening with the real cool-down by Friday morning. We could see numbers rivaling what we saw in February! @nbc6https://t.co/PKdbgxwLAa pic.twitter.com/V62zXFBKb5 — Adam Berg (@AdamBergNBC6) November 20, 2024

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Sometimes it takes a couple of days for the core of these cooldowns to work through.

Friday is the day with widespread morning 50s and high stuck in the mid-70s.

Morning temperatures will be some of the coolest since last February and it looks like daytime highs will tell the same story.

Saturday appears to be the coolest day of this cool blast as highs struggle to get out of the low-70s. We have to go back to early February to see something similar.

A big cold front is crashing the party this evening. The coolest day appears to be Saturday as highs struggle to get out of the low-70s. It's been a long time coming! @nbc6https://t.co/PKdbgxwLAa pic.twitter.com/P0ZaU01iTq — Adam Berg (@AdamBergNBC6) November 20, 2024

This little cool blast will stick around for a bit. Look for similar conditions all weekend long.