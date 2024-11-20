first alert weather

Cold front to bring coolest air to South Florida since February. Here's what to expect

This little cool blast will stick around for a bit. Look for similar conditions all weekend long

By Adam Berg

NBC Universal, Inc.

A highly publicized cold front will be making its way through South Florida by Wednesday evening.

A few scattered showers are expected Wednesday afternoon before the cold front clears the area.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

You’ll feel the front by Thursday morning as temperatures for most of the region will be in the mid-upper-60s. Believe it or not, this is where we should be temperature-wise.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Sometimes it takes a couple of days for the core of these cooldowns to work through.

Friday is the day with widespread morning 50s and high stuck in the mid-70s.

Morning temperatures will be some of the coolest since last February and it looks like daytime highs will tell the same story.

Local

Miami-Dade County 21 mins ago

Miami-Dade commissioners to vote on ban on single-use plastics at county venues

Florida 49 mins ago

Florida's new state lawmakers may test DeSantis' influence in final years of his term

Saturday appears to be the coolest day of this cool blast as highs struggle to get out of the low-70s. We have to go back to early February to see something similar.

This little cool blast will stick around for a bit. Look for similar conditions all weekend long.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherSouth FloridaWeather
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us