Company cited in December crane collapse on I-95 in Broward that killed worker

A construction company has been cited and is facing tens of thousands of dollars in fines in connection with a December crane collapse on Interstate 95 in Broward that left one worker dead an another hospitalized.

In a statement Monday, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration said they issued citations for four serious violations to The de Moya Group in the Dec. 5, 2022 incident.

According to OSHA, a 90-foot long concrete pile weighing 35,000 pounds broke free of its restraints when the supporting crane shifted in unstable soil. The concrete then struck the lift's boom, causing the two carpenters to fall onto the highway below.

One of the workers, 46-year-old Joseph Jorel Bien Aime, was killed while a 52-year-old worker suffered serious leg injuries. Family members said Aime was a husband and father of two.

Family members identified the worker who was killed in a crane collapse on I-95. NBC 6's Steve Litz reports

The incident occurred as the employees worked to expand a bridge along the southbound lanes of I-95 between Sunrise and Broward in Fort Lauderdale as part of a major Florida Department of Transportation infrastructure project.

The company, which specializes in highway and bridge construction, was cited for failing to ensure the ground was firm and that the crane had adequate support, using a crane with a modified swing control exposing employees to the hazard of being struck by the crane or load, and not completing monthly crane inspections as required.

"This tragedy never should have happened. A worker lost his life and a co-worker suffered life-altering injuries because The de Moya Group failed to follow industry-recognized and federally required safety measures," OSHA Area Office Director Condell Eastmond said in a statement. "Employers should use this tragic incident as a reminder to review their workplace safety practices and give their workers every opportunity to return to their families at the end of each workday safely."

OSHA has proposed nearly $59,000 in fines for the company, which has contested the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.