Cop Accused: Several Domestic Violence Cases Arise in Miami-Dade in Recent Days

A Miami-Dade Police officer was arrested in connection with one out of a handful of domestic violence cases that transpired in the county in recent days.

Laquanda Luster, 32, was arrested Monday and faces charges of aggravated assault and battery, according to an arrest report.

According to police, Luster got into a fight with her ex at their home on Sunday. The fight escalated, and Luster allegedly pulled out her gun.

She allegedly "aggressively" engaged and pushed him, and struck him in the head, face and body "as she demanded her car keys," police said. Luster also allegedly destroyed an electronic video device in the living room, "smashing it several times against the ground."

Luster confessed to detectives, the arrest report said. She appeared in bond court before a judge Tuesday.

The Miami-Dade Police Department said in a statement that they're disappointed by Luster's alleged actions.

The deadly stabbing and deadly shooting happened a few hours apart from each other Saturday night.

This past weekend, more incidents of domestic violence occurred in Miami-Dade, including a deadly stabbing and two shootings — one of which was also fatal.

Eder Andino, 40, is accused of stabbing his wife to death on Saturday before he put her body on the sofa and placed bandages on the wounds to prevent their children from seeing her.

Police said the couple argued about their failed marriage before Andino grabbed a kitchen knife.

Surveillance video showed when the body was removed from the house.

"This is something very unexpected for the whole family," said the victim's cousin. "And the only thing we ask of all of you is to keep the whole family, especially these two children who are left helpless, in all their prayers."

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.