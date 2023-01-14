Two Shootings, One Deadly Stabbing, Each Domestic Related Across NW Miami-Dade

It’s been a violent 24-hours across Northwest Miami-Dade. There were two shootings, one deadly and a deadly stabbing. All were domestic related.

The deadly stabbing and deadly shooting happened a few hours apart from each other Saturday night.

Miami-Dade Police say they got a 911 call Saturday afternoon that a man stabbed his wife on Northwest 52nd street. Officers found the woman dead and arrested her husband.



George Campbell watched from his front door as crime scene tape went up and detectives started their investigation.

"It's tragic,” Campbell said. "It's painful, so painful."

Police say a man shot and killed his ex-wife's boyfriend Saturday night in Miami Gardens in the 18200 block NW 7th avenue, and then sped off in a car. The night before, police say a woman shot her ex-boyfriend in self- defense in the 600 block NW 183rd street, which is across the street from Saturday’s shooting.

People who live near the stabbing say it's not the first time they've seen police in their neighborhood, and they say crime is getting worse.



“Almost every month is a different shooting,” Janet Gonzalez said.



Janet Gonzalez says bullets came flying through her home after a nearby shooting last October. She shared pictures with NBC 6, showing the bullet holes in her window, by the front door and in her television.



"We don’t feel safe because this kind of stuff happening every day it's not fair for us to be living like this,” Gonzalez said.



Campbell has lived on Northwest 21st avenue more than 20 years. He says the uptick in crime started last year.



"We had a shooting here the lady next-door, somebody shot somebody over the park,” Campbell said.



He, like many of his neighbors fears the violence will only get worse.



"It makes me feel sad, very sad that this could happen in our community,” Campbell said.