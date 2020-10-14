Coral Park Elementary School Switches to Online Learning Wednesday After Positive COVID Tests

An elementary school in Miami-Dade County will switch to online learning for Wednesday after an employee and student tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials from the Miami-Dade School Board said the employee and student from Coral Park Elementary School tested positive and the school as notified individuals who may have had contact with them.

“All buildings in the school were thoroughly sanitized,” said MDCPS Chief Communications Officer Daisy Gonzalez-Diego. “As always, our actions will be guided by the health and well being of our students and employees.”

Officials say the employee was not limited to one area of the school and after receiving reports of the positive tests, the decision was made to switch to online learning for at least one day.

Both Miami-Dade and Broward counties have unveiled dashboards to allow parents to see how many reported positive tests each school has.