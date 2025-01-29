Couple seen on surveillance video trying to stop man accused of raping woman in luxury Miami apartment

Newly released surveillance video captured the moment when a couple tried to subdue a man who was accused of raping a woman inside her apartment in Miami.

Diontae Blackman, 26, is facing charges of armed sexual battery, burglary with assault or battery, and kidnapping with a weapon, firearm or aggravated battery, an arrest report said.

Three years before this latest arrest, Blackman was arrested for a similar crime in Brickell that he was still on probation for, police said.

According to the report, on Aug. 26. 2024, Blackman entered the victim's building at an apartment on Northeast 5th Street.

Miami-Dade Corrections Diontae Blackman

The victim, a 20-year-old woman, told officers that her friends left her apartment and she was sitting on her balcony when she noticed Blackman was in her kitchen.

When She approached him and questioned what he was doing in the apartment, she said he pointed to the hallway and mentioned the word "room" while holding the top of a broken glass bottle in his hand, the report said.

According to the victim, she doesn't speak English well and had a difficult time communicating with Blackman but he took his right hand and ran his thumb from left to right across his neck area with the top of the broken glass bottle in hand," the report said.

Based on the gesture, the victim thought her life was in danger and followed Blackman's commands.

When the two were in the bedroom, the report said Blackman took his pants off, exposed himself and told the woman to take her shorts and underwear off.

He then gestured towards his genitals and the victim performed a sex act, fearing for her life, the report stated.

The report states that Blackman turned the victim around and raped her. He then left the apartment.

After she was alone, the victim locked her door and called her roommates, telling them she was raped. She provided them with a description of Blackman.

Surveillance video shows Blackman walking through the lobby of the apartment and heading toward the entrance but he was seen stopped by the victim's roommates.

Blackman shoved one of the female roommates and got into an altercation with the male roommate before he fled the scene.

When the victim went to a rape treatment center, a DNA sample obtained from her matched Blackman.

He was then taken into custody by police.