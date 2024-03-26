WATCH LIVE: Hearing held for father charged with fatally stabbing wife in Pembroke Pines home

A court hearing is being held for the man accused of stabbing his wife to death in their Pembroke Pines home.

Jorge Jose Sancler, 62, appeared in Broward court after motions were filed requesting the alleged killer's medical records, according to a court filing.

Sancler faces charges of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the Feb. 8 killing of Veronica Sancler, according to Pembroke Pines Police.

Last month, 911 calls of the moments after Sancler allegedly killed his wife were released. A teen was heard begging for help in the call made to 911 dispatchers.

"Please, please hurry," the caller, presumed to be the couple's teenage son, is heard begging the 911 dispatcher.

Law enforcement, including SWAT officers, responded to a home after 6 a.m. in the 1400 block of Lacosta Drive, where they found Veronica Sancler unresponsive and covered in blood, police said. She was transported to the hospital, where she later died.

The family of a woman who was stabbed to death by her husband in Pembroke Pines last week said they were shocked to hear the news.

After the stabbing, police said Jorge Sancler was locked in the garage.

"[He's] in the garage. I locked him out," the son tells the 911 dispatcher.

He continues crying and begging for the police to hurry while the dispatcher assures him they're on their way.

"Please hurry up, please," he says. "I think he's gonna break the door."

At one point, the son tells the dispatcher he thinks his dad has a drill.

"I hear a drill, he's gonna unlock the door," he says.

Sometime later, the teen says he's hiding in the master bedroom and tells the dispatcher there are four other kids in the house.

"For some reason, his strength is so scary," he says of his father.

Eventually, officers arrived at the home and got the children and their mother out of the house. Around two hours after 911 was called, SWAT officers forced entry into the garage and took Jorge Sancler into custody.

The couple's family and the community were shocked to hear of the tragic news.

"At no point did we expect any of this," the victim's mother, Belkis Sinclair told NBC6. "We were shocked by everything that happened because we never saw any signs that he had that attitude."

She said the couple had been together for two decades and called Jorge Sancler "a very focused, quiet man, attached to his family, his children, a hard worker."

Peter Robinson, a longtime friend of the suspect and the godfather to one of the children, called them a loving family.

"I just try to look back and see if there was something I missed," he said. "I can't think of anything. They were such a loving family. They are. I shouldn't say 'was.' I don't know. I can't point my finger at what could've sparked this."

Jorge Sancler is currently in jail awaiting trial.