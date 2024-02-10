Husband of woman stabbed to death in Pembroke Pines home identified, charged with murder

Pembroke Pines police have identified 62-year-old Jorge Jose Sancler as the suspect accused of stabbing and murdering his wife in a Pembroke Pines home on Thursday, police said in a press release on Saturday.

Sancler is facing second-degree murder charges pertaining to the death of his wife as well as an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a minor.

Pembroke Pines Police said Veronica Sinclair was stabbed to death by her husband at their home in the 1400 block of Lacosta Drive in the Grand Palms community.

The couple's five children were home at the time.

Police said the husband barricaded himself inside the home's garage before SWAT responded and were able to take him into custody.

No other information was released.