‘We never saw any signs': Mother of woman fatally stabbed by her husband in Pembroke Pines speaks out

The family of a woman who was stabbed to death by her husband in Pembroke Pines last week said they were shocked to hear the news.

NBC6 spoke exclusively to the mother of Veronica Sancler who said she was stunned to hear the news and it was painful to learn of her daughter's murder.

The incident occurred on Thursday when officers and fire rescue crews responded to the home in the 1400 block of Lacosta Drive in the Grand Palms community of Pembroke Pines just after 6 a.m. after receiving a call that the man had attacked his wife with a knife.

Footage from the scene showed a large police presence in the community and a SWAT truck parked outside the home.

Police said Jorge Sancler, 62, stabbed his wife while their five kids were also home.

Jorge Sancler

Police said after the stabbing the man locked himself in the home's garage.

"At no point did we expect any of this," said the victim's mother, Belkis Sinclair. "We were shocked by everything that happened because we never saw any signs that he had that attitude."

In fact, she said Sancler was "a very focused, quiet man, attached to his family, his children, a hard worker," which is why she was disconcerted by such an outcome after two decades together.

Sinclair said that at this time, the family's focus is on the five children, between the ages of three and 15, that are affected by this tragedy.

"What worries me most at this moment is the well-being of my grandchildren," Sinclair said. "I will begin to ask for help to try to obtain a humanitarian visa and thus prevent them from being separated by the system."

Sinclair said that she spoke to the kids Sunday and they said that they miss their mom and dad.

As for Sancler, he is now in jail facing a murder charge.

At this time, the kids are staying with someone they know, but Sinclair hopes to travel soon to provide them with support and help them cope with the loss of their parents after this tragic incident.