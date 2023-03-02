Crews Battle House Fire in West Park Neighborhood

Crews spent part of Thursday morning battling a house fire that broke out in a neighborhood in West Park.

Fire rescue crews arrived at the home in the 100 block of Miami Gardens Drive after the fire broke out just after midnight.

Broward Fire Rescue said the fire started in a shed in the backyard of the home and moved into the one story house, which was vacant at the time.

The roof of the home collapsed, but no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.