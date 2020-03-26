Cruise Ships With Sick Crew Members Set to Dock at PortMiami on Thursday

Two cruise ships are set to dock Thursday in South Florida – complete with dozens of crew members reportedly dealing with flu like symptoms amid the growing coronavirus pandemic.

The ships from Costa Cruise Lines – the Magica and the Favolosa – are set to dock at PortMiami just after 8 a.m. according to an official from the port who told NBC 6.

At least 30 crew members onboard the ships reportedly have been dealing with the symptoms, a number even more worrisome considering that the ships have had people on them before that were confirmed to have the coronavirus.

Eight people tested positive combined on the ships with all leaving earlier this month. The ships now just have crew members onboard and were set to let them off in Cuba on Wednesday before being turned away.

City officials have expressed concern over the potential decision to let them off in Miami.

The potential landing comes after a ship from the Holland America Line that has over 75 passengers and crew members dealing with similar issues that is expected to dock next Monday at Port Everglades near Fort Lauderdale.