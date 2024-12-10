Dashcam video shows several arrests as FHP chase ends in crash in Pinewood

Dashcam video shows how Florida Highway Patrol troopers stopped a car possibly involved in a street takeover and then arrested several people over the weekend, according to authorities.

FHP said it all began when they tried to stop the driver of a Dodge sedan, but the suspect vehicle took off and a short chase followed.

The pursuit ended with the PIT maneuver on NW 103rd Street near 9th Avenue in Pinewood.

Video shows the Dodge sedan accelerating down a street. A trooper hits the right side of the Dodge sedan so it spins out and appears to crash into a pole and front door of a residence.

As a K-9 barks, one man inside the suspect vehicle opens the backseat door and runs away, with a trooper in pursuit.

Several officers then swarm the car, and authorities continue to wrestle other suspects to the ground. One pulls out a suspect from the backseat and throws him onto the hood of an FHP vehicle.

FHP said all of the suspects in the car were taken into custody. Their names were not immediately provided.

NBC6 is working to get more information on the street takeover that they may have been involved in.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.