Deadly crash involving Publix 18-wheeler blocks Miami Gardens intersection

Traffic delays are expected Monday morning after a deadly crash involving a Publix 18-wheeler blocked off an intersection in Miami Gardens.

The crash happened outside the Publix warehouse along 100 NE 183rd Street in Miami Gardens shutting down roads in the area.

Video captured by Chopper 6 showed a Publix big rig and a pickup truck were involved in the crash as police blocked off the road in both directions.

At this time, NBC6 is working to find out more details about the victims involved and what led to the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.