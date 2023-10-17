Demonstrators rally in front of Sen. Scott's Miami office to call for ceasefire in Gaza

Dozens of demonstrators, including those from South Florida's Jewish community, rallied in front of Sen. Rick Scott's office in Coral Gables Tuesday to grieve the thousands killed in Gaza and Israel and to call for a ceasefire.

"Palestinians deserve human rights, we need humanitarian aid, and we're calling for a ceasefire," one demonstrator said.

At least four people were seen being taken into custody by Coral Gables Police after taking their message to Scott's doorstep. They received applause from their fellow demonstrators while being escorted to a police cruiser.

As Israel prepares for a ground invasion aimed at destroying Hamas, and international pressure mounts over the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza strip, Biden is set to leave Tuesday night for a wartime visit to Israel.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken continued an urgent diplomatic tour in Jordan, seeking to keep the conflict from spreading to surrounding countries. The day before, Blinken announced a U.S.-Israel agreement to help humanitarian aid reach civilians in Gaza amid ongoing airstrikes and severe shortages of food, water and medical supplies.

NBC News reported an offering by Hamas leadership to release hostages if Israel brings its bombing to a halt.

Additionally, the Palestinian Health Ministry said hundreds of people were killed in the bombing of a hospital in central Gaza.