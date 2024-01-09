Deputies confirm body found inside SUV in Tamarac canal was missing man

Authorities have confirmed that the body discovered inside of a car found submerged in a Tamarac canal on Monday was a man who was reported missing over the weekend.

Rondell Edwards, 28, had been reported missing to the Broward Sheriff's Office on Saturday, officials said.

On Monday, a a 2003 Toyota Highlander SUV, with Edwards' body inside was found in a canal near North University Drive and Southgate Boulevard in Tamarac.

The SUV and Edwards' body were pulled from the canal, and BSO's traffic homicide unit began their investigation.

Detectives believe that for unknown reasons, Edwards was driving the SUV when he left the roadway on Southgate Boulevard, entered the grass swale and continued northbound toward the canal.

The SUV then drove into the canal and became fully submerged.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, officials said.

Neighbors told NBC 6 that Edwards' wife had spent three days going door-to-door looking for him and passing out flyers.

“She just came and put this on my door this morning, she said she hadn’t heard from her husband since Saturday. When I saw them pull up the car I knew it was his car," one neighbor said. "I feel bad. He was 28 years old and he’s got three little girls."

The neighbor said Edwards' cell phone had last pinged near the canal. Loved ones were seen sitting next to it distraught before the SUV was pulled out Monday.