Deputies searching for man who stole car with three-year-old inside before fleeing in Broward

Detectives with the Broward Sheriff's Office Special Victims Unit are looking for a man they said stole a car with a three-year-old child inside in Oakland Park

According to detectives, just after 8 a.m. Saturday, deputies arrived at an IHOP located at 3101 W. Oakland Park Blvd. over reports of a stolen vehicle with a three-year-old boy inside.

A woman was leaving the restaurant when she realized her vehicle with her child inside were nowhere to be found. A few minutes later, deputies were able to find the vehicle, with the child unharmed at 1901 N.W. 40th Ave. in Fort Lauderdale, according to the report.

K-9 units and police helicopters were sent to help search the area, but the suspect identified as 33-year-old Phillip J. Pepe, Jr. abandoned the vehicle and evaded police.

Pepe was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and blue shorts and has a tattoo on his right arm and an abrasion under his left eye.

Pepe, native of Delaware, has previously been arrested in Broward for possession of cocaine, oxycodone, drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, driving with a unlawfully issued license, and driving with a suspended license.

Anyone with information on Pepe's whereabouts is asked to contact BSO Special Victims Unit or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.