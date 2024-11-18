Florida

DeSantis gives Rubio replacement timeline, said he's received ‘strong interest'

With Rubio's nomination for secretary of state by President-Elect Donald Trump, it's becoming increasingly likely that DeSantis will be picking the state's next senator

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he's received "strong interest" from several possible candidates who want to replace U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio and said his pick will likely be made by the beginning of January.

With Rubio's nomination for secretary of state by President-Elect Donald Trump, it's becoming increasingly likely that DeSantis will be picking the state's next senator.

In a statement on X Monday, DeSantis said he's already received "strong interest from several possible candidates" but is still considering other candidates.

"We continue to gather names of additional candidates and conduct preliminary vetting. More extensive vetting and candidate interviews will be conducted over the next few weeks, with a selection likely made by the beginning of January," DeSantis said.

Rubio’s nomination will require U.S. Senate confirmation, but rumors have swirled about who will replace him.

Names mentioned have included Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody, former Florida House Speaker Jose Oliva, U.S. Rep. Laurel Lee and James Uthmeier, DeSantis’ chief of staff.

Trump's daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, has even been mentioned as having a chance at the spot.

Rubio’s term is scheduled to expire in 2028, but DeSantis’ appointee would serve until an election is held in 2026.

"Florida deserves a Senator who will help President Trump deliver on his election mandate, be strong on immigration and border security, take on the entrenched bureaucracy and administrative state, reverse the nation’s fiscal decline, be animated by conservative principles, and has a proven record of results," DeSantis said in the post.

The Senate seat has been held by Rubio since 2010, when he was elected as part of the tea party wave of Republicans who swept into Washington. He was reelected in 2016 and again in 2022.

