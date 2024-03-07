‘Don't kill my child': Mother speaks out after Miami Police shoots her son

The mother of a man who was shot by Miami Police officers Thursday said she was only trying to protect her son when law enforcement came to her home in Model City.

Police responded to the area of Northwest 7th Court and 58th Street to a man possibly on drugs.

On a witness's cellphone video, Denise Armstrong is seen standing on her porch trying to talk with her son, Donald Armstrong. During the interaction, police are heard screaming for her and others to get away from him.

Authorities are investigating after a witness's cellphone video shows police officers shoot a man in a Miami neighborhood. NBC6's Niko Clemmons reports

“I told them he didn't have a gun or anything,” Denise Armstrong said.

She said she called 911 because her son was high on drugs and she didn't want anyone to hurt him.

"'Don't kill my child,'" Denise Armstrong said. "'Don't kill my child,' that's all I kept telling them."

Miami Police said the man was holding a sharp object, acting erratic, and ignoring officers' commands. The family said Donald Armstrong was holding a screwdriver.

In the video, he yells at police to shoot him in the heart. He lifts his shirt, and police tase him.

Miami Police said the Taser was ineffective. Donald Armstrong rips the prongs from his body. Officers tase him again and it appears he starts swinging toward them.

Seconds later, police said at least one of their officers decided to shoot. Several gunshots were captured on video.

When police shot her son, Denise Armstrong was inside the house, feet away from him.

“They didn't have to shoot him like that, they already chased him already,” she said.

Donald Armstrong was hospitalized in critical but stable condition and went through surgery Thursday night. His mother is praying he pulls through.

“Trying to hold on, I'm sick myself,” she said.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is leading the investigation into the shooting.