Driver accused of Hallandale Beach hit-and-run that injured 8-year-old in court

The driver accused of fleeing the scene after hitting an 8-year-old girl as she was walking to school in Hallandale Beach went before a judge Tuesday as he faces multiple charges in the incident.

Berdy Lubin, 37, was arrested on charges of failure to remain at the scene of a crash causing serious injury and habitual driving with a license suspended in Monday's incident.

BSO Booking photo of Berdy Lubin

During Tuesday's court appearance, Lubin was given a $25,000 bond but prohibited from driving.

According to Hallandale Beach Police, the girl was struck in the 800 block of Southwest 3rd Street near Gulfstream Academy.

Witnesses told police that a black Mercedes struck the child, who was walking to school, while traveling east on the roadway.

The child was rushed to Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital in serious but stable condition, police said. She had a broken arm and some scrapes.

Lubin got out of the car, picked the girl up and even held her at one point but then left the scene, police said. He was later taken into custody.

Police described Lubin as a habitual traffic offender and during Tuesday's bond court appearance, prosecutors said he had a suspended license and several other traffic infractions on his record.