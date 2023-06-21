Driver arrested in October hit-and-run in Miami that left young woman dead: Police

Months after a young woman was struck and killed while riding a bicycle in Miami, police said they've arrested the alleged hit-and-run driver involved in the crash.

Christian Espinal, 45, was arrested Tuesday in the crash that killed 24-year-old Justine Avenet, police said.

Avenet was struck and killed around 3:15 a.m. on Oct. 30, 2022, in the area of Biscayne Boulevard and 22nd Avenue while she was on a bike.

Miami-Dade Corrections Christian Espinal

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

According to an arrest warrant issued in April, surveillance footage showed a dark colored SUV traveling at a high rate of speed on Biscayne Boulevard before it rear-ended Avenet.

Avenet was thrown onto the hood and hit the windshield before she was thrown onto the roadway, the warrant said.

The footage showed the SUV, which had extensive front-end damage and a damaged windshield, fleeing the scene, the warrant said.

It later showed the SUV driving to Espinal's apartment building, the warrant said.

Days later, on Nov. 3, the damaged vehicle was found at a body shop by an Opa-locka Police sergeant.

Detectives discovered the SUV, which had damage consistent with the fatal hit-and-run, was registered to Espinal, the warrant said.

Family Photo Justine Avenet

The body shop attendant said Espinal told him he'd hit a duck and a tree, and said he wanted the repairs done quickly, paying in cash for replacement parts, the warrant said.

The attendant had already replaced the windshied and a headlight, the warrant said.

When detectives looked at cell phone data, it showed Espinal's phone at the crash scene at the time of the hit-and-run, the warrant said.

Detectives learned Espinal had boarded a flight to the Dominican Republic on Nov. 3, the same day the SUV was found, the warrant said.

"Your affiant believes that the defendant fled the jurisdiction to avoid criminal prosecution for this case," the warrant said.

An arrest report said Espinal was taken into custody in Miami Gardens. It was unknown when he may have returned to the country.

Espinal was booked into jail on charges including leaving the scene of a crash involving death and tampering with physical evidence. Attorney information wasn't available.

Shortly after she was killed, Avenet's family members said she had from France to Miami to work.

“We are devastated, crushed by what happened," said Justine’s mother, Corinne. "She loved this community, she loved being here, she had friends. She had coworkers who really appreciated her a lot. She was brilliant, fun, she loved sports, she had brothers."