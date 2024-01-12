Driver ejected and killed after Corvette slams into wall, tree off Shula Expressway

A Corvette driver was ejected and killed when his car crashed into a tree off the Don Shula Exppressway in Miami-Dade Friday, officials said.

The Corvette was heading south on the Expressway at the exit ramp to eastbound Killian Drive when the driver lost control and collided with a barrier wall, Florida Highway Patrol officials said.

The car then went over a guardrail and onto a grass embankment where it crashed into a palm tree.

The man who was driving and the only occupant of the Corvette was ejected and killed at the scene, FHP officials said. His identity hasn't been released.

Footage from the scene showed the Corvette heavily damaged, with wreckage scattered all around.

The incident will be investigated.