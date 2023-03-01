First Alert Traffic

Driver Killed After SUV Struck by Freight Train in Hollywood: Police

The crash took place before 3 a.m. along the westbound lanes of Pembroke Road just west of I-95.

Police were at the scene of an early morning crash Wednesday in Hollywood after a freight train collided with a vehicle, killing the driver and causing a roadway in the area to be closed.

The crash took place before 3 a.m. along the westbound lanes of Pembroke Road just west of I-95. Hollywood Police and Pembroke Park Police were both at the scene.

The car involved suffered massive damage. Hollywood Police said the driver, who was not identified, died at the scene.

Drivers are advised to avoid Pembroke Road for much of the morning as an investigation continues. Tri-Rail said its trains are also experiencing delays and a bus bridge would be in place from Golden Glades to Hollywood stations.

