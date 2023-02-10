Drum Circle at South Pointe Park Causing Controversy Among Neighbors

The rhythm of a drum circle on Miami Beach may change soon. Some neighbors have had enough and say its too loud, compromising their quality of life

The unorganized drum circle draws hundreds of people every Sunday. Now, some city commissioners want to move it.

Every Sunday at South Pointe Park, you'll see and hear a musical collection of instruments and drums and people casually gathered near the water to enjoy the sunset.

“Its an organic unorganized event. It's not just drum circle. We have salsa dancers, people doing acrobatic yoga, juggling and interesting tricks”, said Raquel Pacheco, a participant

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

But now, this impromptu event that's been happening more than a decade is in jeopardy. And there's a petition signed by nearly 2,000 people to save it.

“It families, children, residents. Its been going on for over 10 years without incident," Pacheco said. "There's no crime, drugs or alcohol”.

City commissioners say residents are complaining about the noise.

“What’s happened is the crowd has gotten bigger, they've taken over the park and the noise has been amplified and affecting the quality of life of thousands of residents. I can’t allow that”, said Miami Beach Commissioner Alex Fernandez.

Fernandez is introducing a measure that would relocate the drum circle to another location.

“We have a park that's dedicated to culture, music, lets test out this activity at Soundscape Park. Let's give them a weekly time that they enjoy this activity.. Meanwhile they do it an orderly manner and mindful of public safety,” he said.

But drum circle participants don't believe they are violating any noise ordinances and have every right to be here.

“That's a land locked location. There’s no access, you can’t even see the sunset from there and this is an event built around the sunset”, said Pacheco.

There's also another proposal on the table. Another commissioner is proposing putting programmed events instead. The issue will come up at the next commission meeting later this month.