Early Voting Ends Sunday in Broward, Miami-Dade Before Tuesday's Primary Elections

South Florida voters looking to cast their ballots before Tuesday's primary election day have until this weekend to do so.

Broward and Miami-Dade are among the counties in Florida that will end early voting this weekend. Miami-Dade began the process on August 8th while Broward began on August 13th.

Early voting ends in both Miami-Dade and Broward on Sunday, Aug. 21.

The deadline to return mail ballots in Miami-Dade and Broward is 7 p.m. on Election Day for them to be counted.

There are high profile races on the ballot, including for the Democratic candidate for governor who will go on to face Gov. Ron DeSantis, as well as the Democratic race for U.S. Senate to see who will run against Sen. Marco Rubio when the general election is held this fall.

The primary also includes races for state legislators, and non-partisan races, such as school board, judges, and county commission.