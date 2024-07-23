Employee accused of stealing thousands from condo association in The Hammocks

A 54-year-old woman is accused of a multi-year fraud scheme involving a condominium association she worked for in The Hammocks.

Ivonne Leon was an administrative assistant for the Royal Palm Place Condominium Association, responsible for collecting payments from residents and depositing into the association's account, an arrest report stated.

However, Leon is accused of depositing the money to her personal account over the course of three years, after altering checks originally made payable to the association, prosecutors said.

Investigators later found that $55,810 of the association's money had been deposited into Leon's account, which she reportedly spent on her personal needs.

Leon was eventually taken into custody. She faces several charges including organized fraud of $50,000 or more, second degree grand theft and uttering forged instruments.

Leon appeared in bond court on Tuesday, where the judge set her bail at $7,500.