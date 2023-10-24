Miami-Dade County

Employee left gun in bag at school: Miami-Dade Police

The incident happened at Atlantis Academy Miami L.I.F.E. Program

By NBC6

NBC6

Miami-Dade Police are investigating after an employee left a gun inside a bag at a school Tuesday.

The incident happened at Atlantis Academy Miami L.I.F.E. Program, a private school on Southwest 72nd Street.

According to police, the employee arrived at the school with the bag and left it inside the school.

The employee went off-site for school-related business and left the bag behind.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Someone spotted the bag, opened it, and discovered the gun inside, police said.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Atlantis Academy said the employee was taken into custody for bringing a weapon on school premises.

"The employee has been terminated and we are cooperating with the police," the statement read.

Local

Fort Lauderdale 1 min ago

Fort Lauderdale high school students organize supply donations for Plantation middle school

only on 6 3 hours ago

‘Grateful that we weren't home': Family left to rebuild after pickup truck barrels into their SW Miami-Dade house

Check back with NBC6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade County
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us