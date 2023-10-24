Employee left gun in bag at school: Miami-Dade Police

Miami-Dade Police are investigating after an employee left a gun inside a bag at a school Tuesday.

The incident happened at Atlantis Academy Miami L.I.F.E. Program, a private school on Southwest 72nd Street.

According to police, the employee arrived at the school with the bag and left it inside the school.

The employee went off-site for school-related business and left the bag behind.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Someone spotted the bag, opened it, and discovered the gun inside, police said.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Atlantis Academy said the employee was taken into custody for bringing a weapon on school premises.

"The employee has been terminated and we are cooperating with the police," the statement read.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.