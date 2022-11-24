Events Taking Place Across South Florida to Share Thanksgiving Spirit

Across South Florida on Thursday, several events will showcase the thanksgiving spirit of being thankful and giving back to the community.

Several cities will hold Turkey Trot running events, including the annual 5K and 10K events at Tropical Park that will include a holiday themed festival at the finish line. Miami Beach will hold its first annual Turkey Trot 5K on Thursday while the city of Tamarac will also hold its Turkey Trot.

The city of North Miami will hold its 47th annual Thanksgiving Day parade Thursday, with former Miami Heat star and Basketball Hall of Famer Alonzo Mourning serving as the grand marshal.

Camillus House will provide Thanksgiving meals to over 500 of the charity's residential and day center clients Thursday at 10:30 a.m.

Entertainment mogul P-Diddy will be helping to hand out Thanksgiving meals to the homeless starting at 10 a.m. at The Caring Place while the Embrace Girls Foundation will host Thanksgiving brunch for first responders.

For more on what's open and closed on Thanksgiving day and Black Friday, click on this link.