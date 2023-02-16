Everglades High School in Miramar Evacuated Over Bomb Threat

Everglades High School in Miramar was evacuated after a bomb threat Thursday, authorities said.

Miramar Police officials said the school on Southwest 48th Court was evacuated as a precaution as officers responded with an explosives detection K-9.

School officials said all students were moved to nearby Glades Middle School's gymnasium and all were safe.

There was a bomb threat at Everglades High School. The school is being evacuated as a precaution. Bass Creek Road and SW 172 Avenue have been shut down in the area. An explosives detection K-9 canine is en route. pic.twitter.com/zAL68EUWVH — Miramar Police (@MiramarPD) February 16, 2023

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Footage showed all of the students walking out of the school and to the gym.

The school was later placed under a phased early dismissal process as police continued their investigation.

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.