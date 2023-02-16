Miramar

Everglades High School in Miramar Evacuated Over Bomb Threat

School officials said all students were moved to nearby Glades Middle School's gymnasium and all were safe

By Brian Hamacher

Everglades High School in Miramar was evacuated after a bomb threat Thursday, authorities said.

Miramar Police officials said the school on Southwest 48th Court was evacuated as a precaution as officers responded with an explosives detection K-9.

Footage showed all of the students walking out of the school and to the gym.

The school was later placed under a phased early dismissal process as police continued their investigation.

No other information was immediately known.

