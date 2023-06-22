‘Everywhere around me': Former MSD students, teachers recount gunshots in Scot Peterson trial

One after another, the defense called former Marjory Stoneman Douglas students and teachers to testify about the gunshots they heard the day of the 2018 school tragedy, but that they had no clue where they came from.

“I don’t know, I thought it was coming from everywhere around me,” said former student Dylan Redshaw.

BSO Sgt. Brian Goolsby told the jury he heard five gunshots as he arrived at the campus that day. He also said he couldn’t pinpoint where the shooter was at the time.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

In cross-examination, prosecutors pointed out that Goolsby feared he might get shot and still tried to get closer to the source of the gunfire, in a way that Peterson did not.

“You even peered into the windows of the 1300 because that meant you could gather intelligence, correct," prosecutors asked.

"That’s correct," Goolsby said.

"You checked the doors to see if they were locked, proactively trying to investigate to figure out where the shooter is?"

"Yes,” Goolsby replied.

Peterson is on trial charged with child neglect for failing to confront the gunman in the school’s 1200 building.

The state says Peterson didn’t do what he should’ve done to save lives and instead retreated.

Students who survived the horror still get emotional recounting what they endured. One cried as she testified over what the gunshots sounded like.

“It sounded like, boom boom boom, boom boom boom, like probably a lot, it wasn’t like four, it was like 30,” Redshaw said.

Defense attorneys say they could rest their case as early as Friday.