Ex-Hialeah cop's family protests guilty kidnapping verdict in homeless beating case

A week after a former Hialeah officer was convicted for kidnapping a homeless man, his family marched in front of a Miami courthouse Monday in opposition to the jury's verdict.

Rafael Otano's family protested in front of the Richard E. Gerstein Justice Building.

“I am here because since he was a kid, my son wanted to be a police officer. Today he’s like a bird whose wings were cut off,” said Otano's mother, Juana Teresa Quinones, as she yelled her son was innocent.

Otano and Lorenzo Orfila were charged with armed kidnapping and battery after state attorneys say they reported to a disturbance call, arrested Jose Ortega-Gutierrez, and drove him to an isolated location outside of Hialeah to beat him up. Orfila and Otano did not file any reports about the incident and did not call their supervisors as protocol requires police officers to do.

During the week of trial, jurors heard from Otano’s former Hialeah co-workers who testified against him. Police say GPS car data and cell phone records placed Otano near the crime scene.

“My son is in jail for a man who’s drinking and enjoying his life today,” said Otano’s mother.

Ortega-Gutierrez admitted he was an alcoholic and claimed he was beaten by police. He was left with bruises across the face.

“God forbid it ever came to this moment – who would people believe, the homeless convicted felon or two sworn police officers,” prosecutors argued.

A jury found enough evidence to convict Otano of kidnapping, but not battery. His family members disagreed with the verdict and hope the governor steps in to release him.

Micheal Pizzi and Stephen Lopez, Otano’s attorneys, did not want to comment on the protest. Records show they have filed motions to have him released pending an appeal.

A hearing is scheduled for Tuesday morning in front of Administrative Judge Andrea Wolfson.

Otano could be sentenced to life in prison. No sentencing date was scheduled.