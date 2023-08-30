Ex-Miami Gardens cop gets jail time after battery conviction in woman's 2020 arrest

A former Miami Gardens Police officer convicted of battery related to a woman's arrest in 2020 was sentenced to 30 days in jail Wednesday.

In addition to the month behind bars, Jordy Yanes Martel was given 250 hours of community service, 100 of which must be spent speaking at schools about how not to conduct yourself as a police officer.

A jury convicted Martel in June on misdemeanor charges of battery and trespassing in the January 2020 arrest of Safiya Satchell. He was acquitted of five other charges.

The incident happened in front of Tootsie’s Cabaret on 183rd Street. The State Attorney’s Office filed charges against Martel five months later.

Prosecutors said Satchell had been kicked out of the club for throwing money at a waitress.

Body camera and witness video showed Martel, who was working off-duty security that day, approaching Satchell who was inside her car.

The video showed him pulling her out of her car and allegedly putting his knee on her neck. He also tased her twice on the stomach.

During his trial, Martel’s attorneys argued he was just doing his job and Satchell was not cooperating with orders. They said she was fighting back and allegedly hit Martel.

Martel must report to jail in two weeks.

"Justice was served," Satchell said after Wednesday's sentencing.