Ex-president of Miami condo association arrested for grand theft: Police

The former president of a Miami condominium association has been arrested after police said he embezzled more than $32,000 for his own benefit.

Ben Dvir, 47, was arrested Wednesday on a grand theft charge, Miami-Dade Police officials said.

Dvir is the former president of the Blue Condominium Association at 601 Northeast 36th Street, police said.

Between December 2019 and February 2021, Dvir, instructed Tile Empire 9, a vendor for the condominium, to write a commission check for $32,905.66 to Jadore Cosmetic, LLC, police said.

Miami-Dade Corrections Ben Dvir

The cosmetic company is owned by Dvir's mother in-law, where he is an authorized signor on the business bank account, police said.

According to an arrest report, the association had purchased tile from the company for use in common areas of the building.

Dvir would allegedly tell the tile company to mark up invoices by around 50% of the purchase price and have them send the commission funds for the difference in the mark up to the cosmetic company, the report said.

"Mr. Dvir used the power entrusted to him by the members of the association to embezzle their funds and divert them for his own use and benefit," police said in a statement.

Dvir was arrested and booked into the Miami-Dade jail. Attorney information wasn't available.

After his release on bond, Dvir didn't want to answer questions from reporters.