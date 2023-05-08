Expected Migrant Surge as Title 42 Set to Expire: What It Could Mean for South Florida

The Biden administration will send 1,500 active-duty troops to the U.S.-Mexico border starting Thursday, ahead of an expected migrant surge following the end of coronavirus pandemic-era restrictions.

Military personnel will do data entry, warehouse support and other administrative tasks so that U.S. Customs and Border Protection can focus on fieldwork, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said. The troops “will not be performing law enforcement functions or interacting with immigrants, or migrants,” Jean-Pierre said. “This will free up Border Patrol agents to perform their critical law enforcement duties.”

They will be deployed for 90 days, and will be pulled from the Army and Marine Corps, and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will look to backfill with National Guard or Reserve troops during that period, Pentagon spokesman Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said. There are already 2,500 National Guard members at the border.

The COVID-19 restrictions — Title 42 — have allowed U.S. officials to turn away tens of thousands of migrants crossing the southern border, but those restrictions will lift May 11, and border officials are bracing for a surge. Even amid the restrictions, the administration has seen record numbers of people crossing the border, and President Joe Biden has responded by cracking down on those who cross illegally and by creating new pathways meant to offer alternatives to a dangerous and often deadly journey.

The executive director of the Venezuelan American Caucus says effective May 11, she expects a surge in deportations with tougher penalties.

"Title 8 is going to be enforced, which means if you have an encounter with a border officer, they're going to hear your case and they will decide on the spot if you are going to be deported," Adelys Ferro said. "If you are deported, you cannot return to the country in five years."

Under Title 42, most migrants were rapidly expelled, but many attempted to return multiple times with limited consequences. Ferro said disinformation about the policy change, primarily from human traffickers, is leading to this surge.

"Usually the smugglers use videos of people like me, or like anybody, and they are saying I was able to cross, I crossed yesterday, it was clear, there was nothing there.. and then they take all the money they have," Ferro said. "Whenever they get to the border, they realize what they promised them isn't real, but they are already there."

As for a potential increase in migrants in South Florida, Ferro believes the recent immigration bill approved in the Florida legislature might deter some from coming here.

"Right now the fear that we are feeling among our communities is stronger every day and uncertainty, so I wouldn't say many of them will come to Florida right now," she said.