Families of missing children to gather at state's capital to honor, remember their loved ones

The families of missing children will gather at the state's capital Monday to place a single rose next to their loved one's picture in a ceremony to remember and honor all the missing children.

The state of Florida created Missing Children's Day in an effort to remember all the young children that have been taken from their families, and recognize the citizens, members of law enforcement and K-9 trailing teams that work tirelessly to investigate their cases and work to bring them home.

The day holds special significance to the Ryce family who lost their son 28 years ago.

On September 11, 1995, Jimmy Ryce was abducted, raped and murdered getting off of his school bus on his way home and his parents, Don and Claudine, led a massive search to find their son.

Months later, Jimmy's killer was caught, sentenced and 20 years later was executed.

The Ryce family established the Jimmy Ryce Center for Victims of Predatory Abduction, to honor their son’s memory, and the organization has since donated nearly 700 bloodhounds to law enforcement agencies.